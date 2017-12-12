‘We’ve confirmed a Supreme Court justice and a historic number of federal court nominees. We have reformed the nation’s tax code to make it simpler, more pro-growth and given all Americans a tax cut. And we have rolled back the regulatory overreach of the previous administration that was like a wet blanket on our economy.’

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) discussed the importance of passing tax reform to round out a successful year for the Senate. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below.

“I’m hopeful by the end of the year we’ll be able to say that we did three major things. One is we’ve confirmed a Supreme Court justice and a historic number of federal court nominees. We have reformed the nation’s tax code to make it simpler, more pro-growth and given all Americans a tax cut. And we have rolled back the regulatory overreach of the previous administration that was like a wet blanket on our economy.”

“I think by delivering tax cuts and tax relief by the end of this month we’ll see this economy take off and will benefit all Americans all across this great land.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.