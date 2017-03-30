National, state and local experts convene in Longview to discuss the current and future state of the

dynamic East Texas Energy Industry and beyond at the 2017 Energy Summit, April 12, 2017, 11:30 a.m.-

1:30 p.m. Texas is the birthplace of the resurgence in American energy development, is the largest oil

and natural gas producer, and the top wind-power producer in the nation. Texas is home to several

heavily anticipated natural gas export terminals, numerous petrochemical manufacturers, and some of

the country’s largest renewable projects.

“Across Texas, our oil and natural gas industry fuels our local and state economies, generating jobs and

providing tax revenue for everything from roads to schools. And, that’s especially true right here in East

Texas. That’s why the Longview Chamber of Commerce is a proud to hold the 2017 Energy Summit,” said

Kelly Hall, President and CEO.

Longview is an energy epicenter in some very real and remarkable ways, sitting at the crossroads of rail

lines, pipelines, chemical industry facilities and the Haynesville/Bossier shale formation. The energy

industry ties with the manufacturing for employment in the area, second only to our ever-expanding

health care sector.

With collaboration from all stakeholders, Texas’ legislative and regulatory approach to energy

development is a model of balanced, forward-thinking rulemaking. As the industry continues to grow

and Texas grows with it, balanced policies will ensure that communities have the infrastructure to keep

pace and build a long-lasting era of energy abundance.

Table sponsorships and individual tickets are now available. Registration closes on Friday, April 7, 2017.

For more information contact the Chamber office at 903.237.4000, or register online at

www.LongviewChamber.com/eventdirectory.