The Downtown Tyler Film Festival (DTFF) is pleased to announce that the 2018 online submission cycle is open! Filmmakers can submit their entry online at www.TylerFilmFest.com.

A celebration of storytelling through film, DTFF has grown to be an international film festival comprised of short films from around the world. Representatives from eight different countries have been accepted into past festivals, including England, Spain and Iran. The festival also seeks to grow local independent filmmaking and encourages Texas, and especially East Texas, filmmakers to submit their work.

“We just wrapped the 2017 festival,” said Adriana Rodriguez, downtown operations coordinator for the City of Tyler. “But this is a year ‘round endeavor. Opportunities for filmmaking are growing locally, and this festival is a big part of that growth.”

DTFF is a short film festival and entries must be 15 minutes or less to qualify. Films can be narrative or documentary, of any genre, but must have been completed after Jan. 1, 2017 and should be suitable for a general audience. The top short films from each night will be re-shown in the “Best of the Fest” screening on Saturday night. Contest winners will be announced and will receive cash prizes.

A Main Street project, the Downtown Tyler Film Festival is an important part of the Tyler 1st plan to revitalize downtown Tyler while increasing economic development through tourism and the filmmaking industry.

The Festival will be held at Liberty Hall, 103. E. Erwin St. on Thursday, Oct. 11 to Sunday, Oct. 14. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.TylerFilmFest.com or at Gallery Main Street, 110 W. Erwin St. at a later date. Also, tickets will be available for purchase at the Liberty Hall box-office on the nights of the event (if not sold-out).

More information is available at www.TylerFilmFest.com or by following Tyler Film Fest on Facebook. Any inquiries should be made to Liberty Hall at (903) 595-7274.