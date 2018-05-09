Runners, bikers, swimmer and fitness enthusiasts of all ages are gearing up for the 2018 Institute Triathlon, hosted by the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Institute for Healthy Living.

The spring triathlon event is set for Sunday, May 20, at 7:30am at the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Institute for Healthy Living (3133 Good Shepherd Way Longview, TX 75605). Shorter than traditional triathlons, the sprint version offers a great chance for even more participants to compete. There is a 200m swim, a 13-mile bike ride and a 3.1-mile run.

“Sprint triathlons like this are great races for both beginners and experienced triathletes looking for a fun, fast race. The Institute Triathlon will start with a pool swim,” said CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Institute for Healthy Living Executive Director Kari Pickering. “The, racers will transition to a mostly flat biking section, with a return through some rolling hills, and then will finish with a final flat out-and-back run.”

This year’s race will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Pines, which includes 25 clubs covering 1,300 square miles, 14 school districts, 25 sites and reaching 1,300 kids daily.

Limited registration is still available!

For those interested in joining the fun, there is still time to sign up! Visit https://www.trisignup.com/Race/TX/Longview/InstituteTriathlon