Region 7 Education Service Center is honored to announce that Susan Morton, Winnsboro ISD Superintendent of Schools, has been selected as the 2018 Regional Superintendent of the Year.

Morton will now go on to represent the entire region in the pursuit of being named 2018 Texas Superintendent of the Year.

Morton was named Winnsboro ISD Superintendent in 2014. Morton began her career as a teacher and coach in Celeste ISD. She then served as Superintendent of Schools for Campbell ISD before joining the Winnsboro ISD team. Morton served as Winnsboro ISD High School principal for 17 years before becoming Superintendent of the same district.”

Morton earned a Bachelor of Science degree in English and physical education, a Master of Education degree in Educational Administration, and a mid-management certification all from Texas A&M University Commerce.

Morton, said, “I am so very humbled to have received this award. It is truly my honor to work for such an amazing board, community, and school district. I accept this award on behalf of our teachers, staff and board members who work tirelessly to make sure that at the end of the day, value is added to all of our students. Thank you to those who have worked so hard to make Winnsboro ISD such an amazing district.”

Morton serves on various local and regional boards and committees including the Rotary Club where she earned the award of Paul Harris Fellow. She has volunteered as a presenter for TASBO and as a facilitator for Team Building and Visioning for the City of Winnsboro.

Most recently, Morton was instrumental in carrying out a bond package voted on by her local community. Her efforts to successfully educate the community resulted in passing the first bond for Winnsboro ISD in over 30 years by 76%. The 31.5 million dollar bond includes a new high school as well as renovations and improvements to the existing campuses.

“Mrs. Morton’s leadership can be seen in her vision, her example and her drive to excel,” said WISD Board President Chris McElyea. “The positivity created from the hands-on, energetic, and involved management style that she provides are invaluable to WISD. She has positively fostered improvements throughout WISD.”

Morton has been married to Kyle for 30 years. They have two daughters, Megan and Macy and recently became grandparents to granddaughter Beckham.

The Superintendent of the Year (SOTY) award program has honored outstanding Texas administrators since 1984 based on leadership in areas such as student performance, administration and school climate, school board and superintendent relations, school improvement, school and community relations, and management of finances, facilities, instruction, students and personnel. Candidates are chosen for their strong leadership skills, dedication to improving educational quality, ability to build effective employee relations, student performance, and commitment to public involvement in education. Superintendents from any of Texas’ 1,029 local school districts are eligible for nomination by their school boards. Local nominees are submitted to a regional selection committee, which chooses one nominee to send to the state selection committee. For more information, visit www.tasb.org.