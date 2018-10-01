Substance Abuse Prevention Act – Last Tuesday, Senator Cornyn’s legislation to help reduce demand for narcotics and fund recovery programs was included in the conference report for the legislation to combat the opioid crisis. The Substance Abuse Prevention Act reauthorizes the Office of National Drug Control Policy, making it possible to award future grants like the one the White House announced at a roundtable on Wednesday. The opioids package passed the House on Friday and awaits Senate action. More information about the bill here .

Human Trafficking Tax Relief Act – Last Wednesday, Senator Cornyn introduced this bill to exempt civil damages, restitution, and other monetary awards given to human trafficking survivors from federal income taxes. The bill has been referred to the Senate Finance Committee. More information about the bill here.

Justice Served Act – Last Wednesday, the Senate passed Senator Cornyn’s legislation to provide funds to prosecute cold cases solved by DNA evidence, such as backlogged rape cases and other violent crimes. The bill is on the President’s desk to be signed into law. More information about the bill here.

Abolish Human Trafficking Act – Last Friday, the House passed Senator Cornyn’s legislation to strengthen and reauthorize key programs that support survivors of human trafficking and provide resources to law enforcement officials on the front lines of the fight against modern-day slavery. After the Senate passes this bill, it will head to the President’s desk to be signed into law. More information about the bill here.

Cybertipline Modernization Act – Last Thursday, the Senate passed Senator Cornyn’s legislation to provide much needed updates to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline. The bill awaits House action. More information about the bill here.