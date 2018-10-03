Longview Economic Development Corporation Receives Excellence Award

Longview Economic Development Corporation received a Gold Excellence in Economic Development Award for its Big Techs 2018, a project in the category of Special Event of the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).

The honor was presented at an awards ceremony on Tuesday, October 2, during the IEDC Annual Conference, which was held September 29 – October 3, in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

The Longview Economic Development Corporation (LEDCO) is one of Texas’ major economic development groups managing economic development for the City of Longview, Texas. LEDCO’s mission is to continue to diversify and expand the economy of Longview to provide the highest level of job opportunities and quality of life to Longview residents.

“We are honored to receive this Excellence in Economic Development Gold Award for the Special Events category,” said Wayne Mansfield, LEDCO President and CEO. “This is the result of a tremendous amount of hard work and incredible collaboration from our partners, The City of Longview, AAON, Eastman Chemical, Holt Cat, Komatsu, Neiman Marcus, Longview World of Wonders, Gregg County Historical Museum, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, Pine Tree ISD, Kilgore College, LeTourneau University and the UT Tyler Innovation Academy. Also, thank you citizens of Longview and East Texas for coming out and making the Big Techs event successful.”

Big Techs was an event created by LEDCO and the City of Longview as part of Longview’s Industry Appreciation Month. This was a full-day free event of factory tours and downtown activities, geared to educate individuals about Longview’s industry and the types of jobs available in the community. Big Techs had 896 sign-ups for the event, giving individuals the opportunity to experience behind-the-scene tours of what makes Longview, TX work.

“The Big Techs event showcased the industrious spirit of Longview and our rich history of people creating and building amazing things. We are proud of our local industries. We are delighted to receive this award for an event that highlighted how important our industries are to our community.” – Mayor Andy Mack

“This year our judges reviewed some extraordinary projects that advanced both communities and businesses. We congratulate all the award winners and thank everyone who nominated their projects for sharing their success with fellow IEDC members. What we learn from each other helps us to grow and advance as a profession. We look forward to even greater participation from economic developers across the globe in the 2019 awards program.” -Craig Richard, CEcD, FM, President and CEO, Tampa Hillsborough Economic Development Corporation located in Tampa, Florida, and 2018 IEDC Board Chair.

About the International Economic Development Council

The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) is the world’s largest membership organization for economic development professionals. Economic developers promote economic well-being and quality of life in their communities by creating, retaining, and expanding jobs that facilitate growth and provide a stable tax base. From public to private, rural to urban, and local to international, our members represent the entire range of economic development. Learn more at iedconline.org.