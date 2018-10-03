Dr. Woods nabs TEXAS Superintendent of the Year Award

(Austin)—Brian Woods, superintendent of Northside ISD-Bexar County, has been named the 2018 Superintendent of the Year by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB). His win was announced in Austin at the recent Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA)/TASB Convention. Woods was selected from a group of state finalists that included Mark Porterie, Port Arthur ISD, Region 5; Tim Harkrider, Willis ISD, Region 6; Kenneth Border, Shallowater ISD, Region 17; and Juan Martinez, Clint ISD, Region 19.

Woods has been in education administration for 21 years. He earned his bachelor’s degree at The University of Texas at Austin and his master’s and doctorate degrees at The University of Texas at San Antonio. For the past six years, he has led Northside ISD, which serves more than 106,000 students.

The State Selection Committee noted that Woods places importance on local accountability measures and believes that learning should not only be rigorous but relevant for students. In addition, the Committee noted that he values openness to diverse viewpoints and considers strong relationships as key to effective leadership.

Woods received an award and a Superintendent of the Year ring from Balfour, program underwriter. State finalists also received an award from Balfour.

Sponsored by TASB, the SOTY program has recognized exemplary superintendents for excellence and achievement in educational leadership since 1984. Candidates are chosen for their strong leadership skills, dedication to improving educational quality, ability to build effective employee relations, student performance, and commitment to public involvement in education.

Superintendents from any of the state’s local school districts are eligible for nomination by their school boards. Local nominees are submitted to a regional selection committee, which chooses one nominee to send to the state selection committee.

Regional winners nominated by regional selection committees are:

Daniel Treviño Jr., Mercedes ISD, Region 1; Max Thompson, Banquete ISD, Region 2; Jeanette Winn, Karnes City ISD, Region 3; Mark Henry, Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, Region 4; Susan Morton, Winnsboro ISD, Region 7; Michael Lamb, Sulphur Springs ISD, Region 8; David Vroonland, Mesquite ISD, Region 10; Robin Ryan, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, Region 11; George Kazanas, Midway ISD-McLennan County, Region 12; William Chapman, Jarrell ISD, Region 13; Tim Seymore, Breckenridge ISD, Region 14; Ross Aschenbeck, Sonora ISD, Region 15; Bryan Davis, Dimmitt ISD, Region 16; and Denise Shetter, Kermit ISD, Region 18.

TASB is a nonprofit association established in 1949 to serve local public school boards. School board members are the largest group of publicly elected officials in the state. The districts they represent serve more than 5.3 million students.