Benefits East Texas Youth Organizations

The seventh annual Mickey Melton Memorial Golf Tournament is Monday, April 17, 2017 beginning at noon at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview. This 2-person scramble is in memory of community leader Mickey Melton and benefits two non-profit organizations serving East Texas youth: Camp Gilmont Circle of Friends Camps and The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center of Gregg and Harrison Counties. Since 2017, this event has raised $74,800 for these two local nonprofits that benefit youth in the region.

The $125 per player registration fee includes lunch, green fees, cart, drinks and snacks, and entry into all golf contests and door prize drawings. Cash awards will be given in each flight. Sisk Buick of Longview will give a new car to the first player hitting a hole-in-one on a designated par 3 hole.

Sponsorships are available starting at $300. All donations are tax deductible to the extent the IRS allows.

For more information or to register as a player or sponsor, please log onto www.mickeymelton.com or call Gilmont at 903-797-6400.

For more information about Gilmont Camp and Conference Center, visit www.gilmont.org

For more information about The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center, log onto www.themartinhousecac.org.