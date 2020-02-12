The City of Longview Unity and Diversity Committee and Eastman Company are proud to present a Celebration of Black History with Hill Harper and Howard Hewett. The event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29 starting at 7 p.m. the Belcher Center, LeTourneau University in the Allen Family Student Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave.

Since 2017 Hill Harper has portrayed Dr. Marcus Andrews on the ABC series The Good Doctor. In addition to his many years as an accomplished actor, Hill is the author of several books: Letters to a Young Brother: MANifest Your Destiny, published in 2006; Letters to a Young Sister: DeFINE Your Destiny, published in 2008; and The Conversation: How (Black) Men and Women Can Build Loving, Trusting Relationships, published in 2010. His books and speaking tours offer hope and healing and have inspired and encouraged a generation of fans.

The evening also will include a presentation of Black history essay contest winners from local high schools, a performance by Wiley College Acapella Choir, and Grammy-Award winner Howard Hewett who began his career as the male vocal lead in the group Shalamar.

As a gift to the community, a Celebration of Black History is being offered as a no-cost event. However, a seat must be reserved through the Belcher Center box office by visiting the Belcher Center online or by calling 903-233-3080. A limit of four tickets may be reserved per person. For additional information, please call City of Longview Partners in Prevention at 903-237-1019