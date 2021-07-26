“What we’ve designed is an advanced campus of orthopedics and sports medicine excellence. We are bringing the best clinical experts together in this state-of-the-art center to produce the best possible healthcare outcomes for patients. Whether it’s playing with grandkids or playing eighteen holes of golf, this is all designed to return our patients back to the activities they love, eighteen holes of golf, this is all designed to return our patients back to the activities they love.” CEO Todd Hancock, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System.

by Joycelyne Fadojutimi

`CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System has significantly expanded its NorthPark campus through a multi-year, $35 million investment to insure the people of Deep East Texas have access to medical facilities that keep up with advancing technology. The facilities are being called CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Hospital–NorthPark, and the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute. CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Hancock can hardly wait to get started.

“CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Hospital–NorthPark will transform how we serve our community and our patients in north Longview,” he said. “There is absolutely nothing else like this in Longview. We are creating the first of its kind in Longview–an entire campus dedicated to orthopedic care.”

Established to be completely patient-centered, this brand-new campus will provide care, convenience, and easy access to a never-before-seen degree. Every aspect of the healing process will be seen to at this one centralized location, including initial physician exam, diagnostic imaging, surgery, rehabilitation, and recovery.

This great leap forward in medical care and technology will kicked off with a 3313 Good Shepherd Way. CHRISTUS Health administrators, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Hospital–NorthPark, and the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute.

Construction on this 27,000-square foot facility is slated to commence mid-August, with the CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute scheduled to open in the autumn of 2022. The CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Hospital–NorthPark will open its doors in the spring of 2023. The surgical hospital will contain patient rooms, six state-of-the-art operating theaters, and an expanded clinical area. In keeping with its name, the surgical hospital will concentrate on orthopedics and sports medicine, mainly through its ability to provide a wide range of outpatient procedures, and overnight stays, too.

” Orthopedics is just the beginning,” said Hancock. “As we look to the future, I foresee growth opportunities with even more physicians and additional specialties.”

Originally opened in 2014, the NorthPark campus presently houses CHRISTUS Good Shepherd’s Emergency Center, Imaging Center (providing Open MRI/CT and x-ray) and Orthopedic Lab. It also contains the administration offices of CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Obstetrics/Gynecology, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Pediatrics, ENT Associates of East Texas, and Longview Orthopedic Clinic Association.

The structure currently housing the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Institute for Healthy Living (IHL) is being totally overhauled to become the new CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute (COSMI.) This new facility will provide orthopedic and sports medicine specialists across the total continuum of care the opportunity to practice and collaborate in one centralized location. The 75,000-square foot, multi-story building will provide patients the opportunity to receive treatment from world-class orthopedics and sports medicine specialists, along with outpatient therapy and rehabilitation, human performance, medically integrated fitness, musculoskeletal radiology, and the IHL.

The COSMI will employ thirteen CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic doctors and advanced practice clinicians specializing in orthopedics, sports medicine, and podiatry. This enlarged treatment space will feature forty exam rooms, three minor procedure rooms, and onsite diagnostic imaging.

“This facility will provide patients with access to the specialists they need, as well as services and expertise they can’t get anywhere else, which demonstrates our committment to serving this community and the Northeast Texas region,” said

The crucial nature of the IHL within the new CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute cannot be overestimated. Its fitness floor, personal training, multi-fitness studio and aquatics center (which includes a lap pool, cold therapy plunge, whirlpool, and resistance pool) will be available for members along with being integrated into the patient journey from beginning to end.

“What we’ve designed is an advanced campus of orthopedics and sports medicine excellence,” said Hancock. “We are bringing the best clinical experts together in this state-of-the-art center to produce the best possible healthcare outcomes for patients. Whether it’s playing with grandkids or playing”