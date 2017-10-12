The City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity and Diversity Committee is accepting nominations for the 2018 Unity Honors Award. The Unity Honors is a life time achievement award that pays homage to individuals in the community who have demonstrated leadership in the promotion of harmony, understanding, and social justice. Nominees must be individuals who work and/or live (past or present) in the Greater Longview Area.

A local business, organization or school may also be nominated for outstanding work within the past year by promoting diversity, unity and creating a cooperative spirit by encouraging and mobilizing change for the greater good of the community.

Nomination forms are available at the following Longview locations:

Partners in Prevention, 140 E. Tyler St., 4th Floor; Longview City Hall, 300 W. Cotton St.

Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St.

Broughton Recreation Center, 801 MLK Blvd.

Nominations must be received no later than 5 p.m. on November 10, 2017.

Honorees will be recognized at the 14th Annual Unity Honors Award Luncheon on February 21, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. at Maude Cobb Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd. Tickets to the luncheon will be available for purchase in early December. For more information, please call Partners in Prevention at 903-237-1019.