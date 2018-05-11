U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), along with Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), introduced the Tools on Our Local Streets (TOOLS) to nities Rehabilitate Communities Act to allow Community Development Block Grants to be used to create partnerships with nonprofit organizations for the revitalization of neighborhoods, housing rehabilitation, and natural disaster recovery through more efficient and targeted distribution of Community Development Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds.

“This bill would provide additional flexibility for localities by allowing them to partner up with nonprofit organizations, especially helping recovery efforts when a disaster happens,” said Sen. Cornyn. “By bringing nonprofit resources and expertise to the table, these grants can be more effective in making America’s neighborhoods better places to live and work.”

Background: