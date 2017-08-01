Attorney General Ken Paxton announced today the Office of Attorney General is accepting applications for three paid law fellowships, including two newly named in honor of Gregory S. Coleman, the first solicitor general of Texas. The application period is August 1 through Oct. 1, 2017, for one-year fellowships that begin in the fall of 2018. Applications are open exclusively to military veterans for the first 48 hours of the job postings.

Fellows will work in the Austin offices of the solicitor general or in civil litigation. The Coleman fellows will work closely with lawyers in representing Texas’ interests before state or federal appellate courts. Duties will include drafting briefs, preparing oral arguments and helping on legal cases involving state agencies. The civil litigation fellow will coordinate legal activities, research and draft legal documents, and assist the agency’s attorneys in representing the state’s interest in litigation, among other duties.

To be eligible for a fellowship, candidates must be rising 3Ls or graduates of accredited law schools and have excellent academic records. The typical candidate comes to the fellowship immediately after graduating from law school or after the completion of a judicial clerkship.

Fellowship applications must include a cover letter, resume, and law school transcript. Those selected for an interview will be asked to provide a writing sample and to complete an official state of Texas job application.

To view a job description and application for the Coleman Fellowships, visit http://bit.ly/2uUIKBd

You can get more information and an application for the civil litigation fellowship at http://bit.ly/2f5s5r4.