To commemorate National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (April 2-8), Attorney General Ken Paxton today reminded Texans about the many resources available to victims of violent crime through the Crime Victim Services Division (CVSD) of his office. The CVSD assists victims by administering the Texas Crime Victims’ Compensation Program (CVC), which provides financial assistance for certain crime-related expenses. The program – considered the largest of its kind in the U.S. – was created by the Legislature in 1979. Since then, the program has paid out more than $1.49 billion to crime victims and their families, or in reimbursements to law enforcement for sexual assault forensic exams. “This week, we pay special honor to crime victim survivors, advocates and all those who work diligently to empower victims,” Attorney General Paxton said. “While no amount of money can completely erase a crime victim’s pain, my office remains committed to doing all it can to provide peace of mind for Texans who face often enormous emotional, physical and financial obstacles as they attempt to rebuild their lives.” According to the latest CVC annual report, in fiscal year 2016: Over 35,000 applications were reviewed and $47.4 million in compensation was awarded to victims of crime.

$27.7 million was awarded in victim services grants to organizations that provide services to crime victims.

Nearly 9,000 sexual assault exam reimbursements were made to law enforcement agencies. The Texas CVC fund receives criminal court costs and fees from convicted offenders to reimburse victims and their families for crime-related expenses of up to $50,000—including loss of income, child care, and funeral and burial costs. No taxpayer dollars are involved. Last year, Attorney General Paxton announced a wide range of new increases in CVC claim limits, including some that had not been increased since the 1990s. Obtain details on the changes at https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/cvs/crime-victims-compensation-reimbursable-expenses. For more information on the CVC program, including eligibility requirements, visit https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/cvs/crime-victims-compensation. #