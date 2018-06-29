Attorney General Ken Paxton today dispatched a letter to Fort Worth Independent School District (ISD) requesting a full and complete copy of the district’s human sexuality curriculum after the district repeatedly denied parents access to these public documents. Parents reported that not only were their records requests denied, but their children were prohibited from bringing a copy of their textbooks home for review or from taking photos of the curriculum.

“Parents have the right to inspect and review information regarding what their child is learning and participating in while attending school,” Attorney General Paxton said. “By law, public school curriculum should be fully available to the public, and parents retain their constitutional right to direct their own child’s upbringing. Denying parental and public access to curriculum of any kind is a clear violation the Texas Education Code.”

The letter requests that Fort Worth ISD provide a complete copy of their human sexuality curriculum, which has been used in 22 schools since 2015, to the Office of the Attorney General. Two years ago, the Attorney General issued an opinion confirming that public school districts must grant parents access to all written records concerning their child’s education and activities.

To view a copy of the letter, click here: https://bit.ly/2KxgziO