Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today praised the United States Supreme Court for its decision to allow crucial parts of President Trump’s revised executive order on immigration to take effect. The high court agreed to hear the arguments on the temporary travel ban at the start of the fall term. In the meantime, nonresident aliens applying for visas who have never been to the U.S., or have no family, business or other ties, can be prohibited from entry into the country.

Earlier this month, Attorney General Paxton led a 16-state coalition on an amicus brief filed with the Supreme Court in support of the travel ban. Today’s action by the court enables the Trump administration to implement measures that will help protect Americans from threats posed by terror-prone nations.

“The Supreme Court clearly did the right thing today, staying in large part the actions of lower federal courts that ignored the law and the Constitution,” Attorney General Paxton said. “This sweeping reinstatement of the president’s travel ban provides needed security measures for our nation against dangerous threats that are very real and ongoing. Texas will continue to support the Trump administration’s travel ban when the Supreme Court takes up the case in October.”