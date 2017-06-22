Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today reached an agreement with Joseph Brandon Shirley and Randy Lee Gardner over allegations that their travel service operations violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act and other Texas statutes.

The State alleged that Respondents offered travel promotions that were unavailable in order to get consumers to purchase memberships, misrepresented the savings promised to consumers for services, and refused requests to cancel memberships, among several other complaints.

Businesses named in the agreement are Exciting Travel Destinations LLC, Alamo Guest Services, and Vacation Inspirations, LLC. All three entities operated from offices in San Antonio. Respondents have agreed to pay $74,995 in consumer restitution, civil penalties, and attorneys’ fees in favor of the State of Texas.