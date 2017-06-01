Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced that his office reached a settlement with home security company Vivint over allegations it violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Beginning in January 2012, Vivint employees conducted door-to-door sales for home alarm systems without being properly registered with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). Under terms of the settlement, Vivint will ensure its employees are properly registered with DPS prior to conducting door-to-door sales and will provide consumers with notices informing them of their right to cancel contracts with the company.

During summer months, door-to-door salespeople may become more frequent in neighborhoods across Texas. Some salespeople may be legitimate, but others may use deceptive tactics to take advantage of trusting consumers. Texans who answer the door for a salesperson claiming to sell security systems or components should protect themselves by following these guidelines provided by the Consumer Protection Division of the attorney general’s office:

Ask for identification. Door-to-door salespeople for alarm systems must be registered with DPS’s Private Security Board and are required to carry a DPS issued ID.

Protect personal information and do not describe your security system.

Call your current security system provider’s customer service number to verify whether they sent a representative to your home.

Do not be pressured into making quick decisions. Make sure you thoroughly read all contracts and documents involved with the potential sale.

Before signing anything, check the DPS website to confirm the company is licensed and check references.

Check with the Better Business Bureau for complaints against the company.

Remember that Texans have the right to cancel a sale within three business days. Do not sign a contract with any blank spaces or that is undated, and always keep copies of anything signed or initialed.

Texans who think they are the victim of a scam can file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General by calling the Consumer Complaint Hotline at (800) 252-8011 or filing a complaint online at www.texasattorneygeneral.gov.