Attorney General Ken Paxton tonight vowed to continue fighting for Senate Bill 4 after a U.S. District Court judge ruled that the law is unconstitutional and that San Antonio is the proper venue for multiple lawsuits challenging the law. SB 4 is scheduled to take effect September 1.

“Senate Bill 4 was passed by the Texas Legislature to set a statewide policy of cooperation with federal immigration authorities enforcing our nation’s immigration laws,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Texas has the sovereign authority and responsibility to protect the safety and welfare of its citizens. We’re confident SB 4 will ultimately be upheld as constitutional and lawful.”

Attorney General Paxton asked to have the lawsuits against SB 4 consolidated and moved from U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia’s court in San Antonio to Austin, “where the people’s representatives passed SB 4,” he said. “State business is conducted in Austin. The plaintiffs have no reason to litigate this case in San Antonio.”

Senate Bill 4 affirms the right and duty of law enforcement agencies throughout Texas to detain individuals pursuant to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) federal detainer program. The program enforces immigration law and helps prevent dangerous criminals from being released into Texas communities.