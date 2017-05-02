– Following a weekend of severe weather and deadly tornadoes in East Texas, Attorney General Ken Paxton today warned Texans that state law prohibits price gouging in the wake of a declared disaster. A disaster proclamation was issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbott for Henderson, Rains and Van Zandt counties.

“Natural disasters can pull communities together, but, unfortunately, they can also pull in unscrupulous individuals looking to scam vulnerable citizens,” Attorney General Paxton said. “As East Texans rebuild and recover, my office will work to protect them from price gouging and any deceptive acts.”

The governor’s disaster declaration prohibits individuals or businesses in the affected counties from charging exorbitant prices for necessities such as food, drinking water, clothing, lodging and gas. Price gouging is illegal, and the disaster declaration triggers stiff penalties under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Disaster victims in East Texas who encounter price gouging or home repair scams are encouraged to call the attorney general’s office at 1-800-252-8011 or file a complaint online at www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/cpd/file-a-consumer-complaint.