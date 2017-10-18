Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) awarded the Consumer Protection Division of his office its Partner Award in recognition of outstanding work to combat fraud and deception in the marketplace.

“We are honored that the Federal Trade Commission recognized the hard work of our Consumer Protection Division to ensure a fair marketplace for Texas consumers,” Attorney General Paxton said. “The men and women of this office are deeply dedicated to the law and fully deserve this recognition. We thank the FTC and look forward to continuing to work with it to protect Texans.”

Examples of consumer protection and enforcement action cases the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection and the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division have collaborated on include the following:

Deceptive Cancer Charities

PC Cleaner

Cephalon Inc.

Questcor

Student Loan Relief, LLC

For more information on Attorney General Paxton’s efforts to protect consumers, click here: http://bit.ly/2x5vrkH