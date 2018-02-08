‘Today marks the culmination of our efforts. The supplemental appropriations bill we will consider today includes $89 billion in disaster relief; $8 billion more than the House passed.’

On the Senate floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) praised the revised disaster relief legislation, which includes funding available for Hurricane Harvey recovery, and encouraged his colleagues in both Chambers to quickly pass it. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below.

“It was the most significant rainfall event in the United States. During a period of about five days, the skies opened up and dropped 50 inches of rain.”

“Working closely with the Majority Leader, my Texas colleagues and I were able to increase the first disaster relief bill last fall by adding money for Community Development Block Grants.”

“We worked with Dr. Carson, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, to accelerate the allocation of these funds, which he graciously did. Congress followed up by passing a tax relief bill for individuals and small businesses and sustained financial hardships as a result of the hurricane. And then finally we worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to identify and prioritize key projects for coastal protection and mitigate the impact of future storms.”

“But in spite of that work, tremendous challenges remain. That’s why we kept fighting month after month, and today marks the culmination of our efforts. The supplemental appropriations bill we will consider today includes $89 billion in disaster relief; $8 billion more than the House passed.”

“It ensures that Texas will have increased access to the pool of Community Block Grant dollars, and it provides funding and flexibility to ensure that the Army Corps of Engineers are able to carry out necessary projects in the state.”

“It includes funding to help Texas address lingering transportation issues resulting from Hurricane Harvey and allow us to move forward on flood mitigation projects like the Sabine Pass to Galveston Bay.”

“Finally, it includes a provision – this is important to the agriculture community in my state – a provision to make cotton an eligible commodity under the Farm Bill safety net. That’s really good news for the folks in west Texas, the largest cotton-growing area and the largest cotton-growing state in the nation, and they’ve been waiting a long time.”

“Helping Texans recover and rebuild has been my top priority, and I’m now urging my colleagues on both sides of the aisle and in both Houses to pass this critical relief bill as soon as possible.”

