The Longview Economic Development Corporation (LEDCO) is inviting residents to hear the results of a recently conducted feasibility study for an outdoor amphitheater that could one day bring major artists and entertainment acts to Longview. During a special meeting on May 3, residents will be provided information about the viability of the Longview market for an outdoor entertainment venue, including initial architectural renderings, market analysis, seating capacity recommendations, types of entertainment, and economic impact.

Earlier this year, LEDCO engaged Convention, Sports, and Leisure (CSL) to study the feasibility for an amphitheater to be located along Interstate 20. CSL is a leading advisory and planning firm specializing in providing consulting services to the convention, sport, entertainment, and visitor industries. CSL has conducted numerous feasibility studies for communities and projects of all sizes, including stadiums, arenas, ballparks, speedways, amphitheaters and more. CSL is a subsidiary of Legends, the US based market-leader owned by the New York Yankees and the Dallas Cowboys.

The feasibility study will also include information presented by Wendy Riggs, an independent consultant with extensive knowledge of amphitheater operations. Wendy is currently the Vice President of Operations for the Walton Arts Center, which includes the Walmart Amphitheater. She has more than 30 years of experience in arts and venue management, including work at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, True Colors Theater Company, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Fox Theatre, and Walt Disney World.

According to LEDCO Chairman Peggy Vaughan, “Through the Longview Comprehensive Plan, residents identified a desire for additional entertainment venues as well as redevelopment of the Interstate 20 corridor. We knew the first step was to determine if the market existed for this type of venue in Longview. I think an amphitheater could be a catalyst to spark redevelopment of I-20, but the next steps will require support from the community and local industry through private and corporate sponsors.”

The consultants will present their feasibility report at a special meeting to be held at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 3. The meeting is open to the public and will be held at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, 100 Grand Blvd