The 14th Annual Unity Honors Luncheon will take place at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex on Wednesday, February 21, 2018, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The Unity Honors is a lifetime achievement award, given by the Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity and Diversity Committee, that recognizes people who have demonstrated leadership in promoting harmony, understanding, and social justice in the community.

Nominations for this year’s recipients are currently being accepted and are available online at https://www.longviewtexas.gov/DocumentCenter/View/1684. Forms are also available at the following locations: Partners in Prevention office located on the 4th floor at 140 E. Tyler Street, Longview City Hall, Longview Public Library, and Broughton Recreation Center. Nominations must be received by 5:00 p.m. on November 10th. Tickets to the luncheon will be available for purchase in early December. For further information, please call Partners in Prevention at 903-237-1019 or visit online at https://www.longviewtexas.gov/2190/Partners-in-Prevention.