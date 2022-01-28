Longview City Manager Keith Bonds has named Assistant Police Chief Anthony Boone as Acting Police Chief effective Feb. 1. Chief Mike Bishop recently announced his retirement after thirty-two years of service to the department including six years as chief.

Acting Chief Anthony Boone has worked with the Longview Police Department since 2001, and he has served as the Assistant Police Chief since 2015. His experience includes many aspects of the department, including support services, criminal investigations, special operations, SWAT, and patrol. He has a master’s degree in criminal justice and has participated in several advanced professional development programs including programs offered through the Secret Service, FBI, and Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas.

“We greatly appreciate the service that Mike Bishop has provided Longview, and I am especially grateful for the effort Chief Bishop has taken to prepare the next generation of leaders within the Police Department. It has been my pleasure to work with Chief Bishop for many years, and I wish him well as we both enter retirement at the same time,” said City Manager Keith Bonds. “I am confident that Anthony Boone will be an effective and capable leader for the police department and the community during this time of transition.”

In the coming months, newly appointed City Manager Rolin McPhee will work with the City Council to determine a process and timeline for permanently filling the Police Chief position. In Longview, the City Manager is responsible to recommend the hiring of director-level positions such as the chief, but hiring is subject to City Council approval. However, the City Manager has the authority to directly appoint director-level positions on an Acting or Interim basis.