City of Longview announced the entertainment lineup for the 2017 July 4 Fireworks and Freedom Celebration today. Austin Americana band, The Band of Heathens, will headline an outdoor free-to-the-public concert to be held just before the biggest fireworks show in East Texas. Vinjac and Black Lillies are also scheduled to perform. The event will fill the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, located at 100 Grand Blvd on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

In addition to the concert, many other activities are scheduled throughout the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex as part of the July 4th Fireworks and Freedom Celebration. Activities include amusement rides, go karts, inflatables, a water foam spray area, a giant water slide, weenie dog races, motorcycle parade, car show and parade, dance, historic fly over, food, beverages, and vendors.

Admission to the festival, concert, and fireworks show is free to public; however, prices vary for individual activities and rides. Community groups and vendors are encouraged to be a part of the event. For vendor and sponsorship information, please contact the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex at 903-237-1230.