The City of Tyler Beauty and the Box program is a beautification program that began in 2016 to take utilitarian traffic boxes and transform them into beautiful works of art by local artists. What started as a pilot program of ten boxes in the Downtown Business Arts and Culture District has grown to 17 vinyl-wrapped boxes all across the City of Tyler. The newest sponsor, Marvin United Methodist Church, adds number 17 to the collection at the corner of Erwin Street and Bois D’Arc Street.

“It’s amazing to see the different varieties of artwork come to life on the traffic signal boxes,” says Keep Tyler Beautiful Coordinator Angela Cardoza. “Whether it’s a painting or a photograph, they all add beauty and vitality to a once plain object.”

Anyone can sponsor a utility box in Tyler. Sponsors will be able to choose from a selection of approved artwork at Gallery Main Street and a small sponsor banner at the bottom of the box will be added with the name of the business/organization. Local artists are also encouraged to submit their artwork to Main Street Gallery to be considered for this program.

For more information, please contact Angela Cardoza at (903) 595-7217 or email acardoza@tylertexas.com. You can also view more information on the website at www.KeepTylerBeautiful.com.