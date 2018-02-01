The Keep Tyler Beautiful Beauty and the Box program began in 2016. The program was designed to take utilitarian traffic boxes and transform them into beautiful works of art by local artists. What started as a pilot program of ten boxes in the Downtown Business Arts and Culture District has grown to 19 vinyl-wrapped boxes all across the City of Tyler with more boxes in the works.

The two newest boxes are sponsored by Marvin United Methodist Church (at the corner of Bois D’Arc Avenue and Elm Street) and by Dunn Transmissions (at the corner of Erwin Street and Palace Avenue).

“We have sponsors contacting us weekly who are interested in this beautification program. Anyone can sponsor a box by selecting approved artwork from Gallery Main Street,” says Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator, Angela Cardoza. “We would really love to see some additional artwork to be considered for future boxes.”

Keep Tyler Beautiful and Main Street Gallery are calling for local artists to submit their artwork for the program. The piece can be submitted directly to Main Street Gallery. Future sponsors look through the collections of submitted artwork and choose the piece they would like on their box. Artists will receive a stipend for their work if it is chosen by a sponsor for the program.