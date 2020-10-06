”One part of this commitment is shifting our production capabilities to donate hand sanitizer so that election officials and voters throughout the state and rest of the country can take part in a safe election this fall. We like to say that ‘beer is bipartisan’ and we are proud to step up and serve our communities during this election season.” Anheuser-Busch Chief External Affairs Officer Cesar Vargas

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) announced the delivery of 39 pallets of hand sanitizer from Anheuser-Busch to TDEM’s central Texas warehouse. TDEM will distribute the hand sanitizer to counties across Texas for use at polling locations during early voting and on Election Day.

“As Texans prepare to cast their ballots, their health and safety remains our top priority, which is why we are taking extra measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at polling locations,” said Governor Abbott. “By distributing hand sanitizer to polling locations across the state, Texans will be able to protect themselves while exercising their right to vote. Thank you to Anheuser-Busch and Silver Eagle Beverages for teaming up with the Lone Star State to help ensure the protection of voters and election workers at the ballot box.”

“As a proud Texas employer, Anheuser-Busch is committed to uniting our communities, strengthening our democracy and encouraging even greater participation in the political process,” said Anheuser-Busch Chief External Affairs Officer Cesar Vargas. ”One part of this commitment is shifting our production capabilities to donate hand sanitizer so that election officials and voters throughout the state and rest of the country can take part in a safe election this fall. We like to say that ‘beer is bipartisan’ and we are proud to step up and serve our communities during this election season.”

“With early voting starting next week, Silver Eagle Beverages and Anheuser-Busch are proud to support our government officials and the election process by providing more than 6,500 gallons of hand sanitizer to be used at polling places throughout the State of Texas,” said Chairman and CEO of Silver Eagle Beverages John L. Nau, III.