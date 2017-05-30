The Big Pines Blues Festival has released the final updated schedule of performances for the 2017 event, which will be held at the Maude Cobb Convention Center Rodeo Arena, Friday June 2 and Saturday June 3.

The festival will kick off on Friday afternoon with a free admission performance of “The Next Generation of the Blues” featuring young up-and-coming blues artists, sponsored by Welch Funeral Home, The Cammack Family and Marcus and Karla Welch.

Friday, June 2, 2017 – KLTV Main Stage at the Rodeo Arena

4:00 PM Gates open and admission is FREE

6:00 PM Red House Revival, featuring Andrew Greear

7:15 PM Riverside Blues Band featuring Carter Wilkinson

8:30 PM Ally Venable Band

9:45 PM The Peterson Brothers

Saturday morning begins with the Big Pines Junior Showcase performances featuring 15 student-aged guitar players from Texas, Arkansas and Tennessee competing for prizes and the chance for on-stage appearances with festival headliners. The is no admission charge for these performances.

Saturday, June 3, 2017 – KLTV Main Stage at the Rodeo Arena

9:00 AM Gates open and admission is FREE

10:00 AM Junior Showcase Competition

12:30 AM Junior Showcase Awards and Judges Jam Session

Two musician workshops are scheduled for early Saturday afternoon that will be of interest to both guitar players and music fans. Ally Venable, who launched a professional career while still in high school, will offer her insights into career building for young musicians. Jimmy Wallace (yes, the driving force of the Stratoblasters) will present both technical and business advice based on his 30 year career as a professional musician and event promoter of the Dallas International Guitar Festival. Admission to the workshops is $20.00 at the door.

Saturday, June 3, 2017 – Maude Cobb Convention Center

1:00 PM Workshop with Jimmy Wallace

2:00 PM Workshop with Ally Venable

The festival gates to the KLTV Main Stage open at 2:00 PM on Saturday with the price of admission at $25.00. Headliner Elvin Bishop, 2014 Grammy Award nominee and member of both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Blues Hall of Fame, along with his eight member ensemble, will take the stage at 9:00 PM. Opening for Elvin and his band will be Dallas native and Boston vocalist and harp master Darrell Nulisch, preceded by the Andrew “Junior Boy” Jones band featuring vocalist Kerrie Lepai.

Saturday, June 3, 2017 – KLTV Main Stage at the Rodeo Arena

2:00 PM Gates open and admission is $25.00

2:30 PM Pleasant Hill Quilting Group

3:45 PM Johnny and The Night Crawlers

5:00 PM AJ & The Two Tone Blues Band

6:15 PM Andrew “Jr. Boy” Jones Blues Band

7:30 PM Darrell Nulisch

9:00 PM Elvin Bishop Band

10:30 PM The Big Pines Jam hosted by Jimmy Wallace and the Stratoblasters

Easy entry and exit to free festival parking may be made through either the Grand Avenue or Jaycee Drive gates.

The two-day Big Pines Blues Festival is produced by an IRS designated 501c(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to showcase contemporary blues musicians, support music education and promote a strong future for ‘The Blues’ genre.

The festival is made possible by a grant from the City of Longview and by the generous support of local sponsors.