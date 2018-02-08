Makes Almost $90 Billion in Disaster Relief Available for Those Recovering from Hurricanes:
- Ensures Texas will have increased access to Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds
- Ensures that $15 billion of U.S. Army Corps funding will go directly towards construction in high priority areas impacted by flooding
- Provides flexibility to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to allow them to carry out necessary projects in Texas
- Includes funding to help Texas address lingering transportation issues resulting from Hurricane Harvey
- Allows the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to distribute formula money using 2000 Census data for areas that temporarily fell below a population of 50,000 as a result of a major disaster (this will apply to Galveston)
- Authorizes $10 million for the Ready Reserve Fleet port facility in Beaumont, which was damaged by Hurricane Harvey
Extends Children’s Health Insurance Program Long-Term:
- Extends the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) an additional four years beyond the six-year reauthorization passed into law earlier this year
Authorizes Additional Funding for Community Health Centers:
- Reauthorizes the Community Health Center Program for two years and appropriates $60 million for Community Health Centers to support construction, equipment purchase, operational support, and other projects
Protects Texas Agriculture:
- Includes $2.36 billion of direct ad hoc assistance to producers
- Makes seed cotton an eligible commodity for the Farm Bill safety net
Invests in Texas Servicemembers and Veterans:
- Unwinds sequestration cuts hampering our defense efforts
- Reduces backlog at the Veterans Administration
Fights Against Opioid Abuse:
- Appropriates $6 billion over two years to combat opioid addiction and substance abuse through prevention programs, funding grants, and law enforcement efforts
Repeals Obamcare’s Bureaucrat-Led Rationing Panel:
- Includes language from Sen. Cornyn to repeal the Independent Patient Advisory Board (IPAB) and restore health care decision-making back to patients and their doctors
