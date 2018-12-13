Bipartisan Farm Bill Protects SNAP, Strengthens Key Nutrition Programs

Congress voted today to pass bipartisan legislation protecting the nation’s largest anti-hunger program, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (aka SNAP) and increasing resources for food banks.

The omnibus legislation known as the Farm Bill drew from dozens of expert hearings and input provided by many Texans, including House Agriculture Chairman Mike Conaway (R-Midland). The final compromise stripped out harsh provisions passed by the House that would have taken food away from an estimated 125,000 struggling Texans including seniors, veterans and working families.

“This bill upholds our historic, bipartisan commitment to helping Americans through hard times,” said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas. “We look forward to working with state lawmakers next year to improve SNAP and increase access to healthy food, particularly for seniors and in rural communities. Ending hunger is a challenge we know the Texas Legislature will get behind.”

In addition to protecting SNAP, the bill invests an additional $206 Million over ten years in a USDA program that provides a predictable supply of staple foods to food banks. The bill also invests in a new program to help food banks obtain more healthy, fresh produce from local farmers.

“These new resources will help our food banks ensure that struggling Texans who slip through the cracks in programs like SNAP remain healthy and hopeful for their future,” said Cole.

Feeding Texas leads a unified effort for a hunger-free Texas.

www.feedingtexas.org