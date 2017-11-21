Turns out you don’t have to wear red to be Santa Claus this Christmas. Because 100% of the proceeds go to children, you can make Christmas extra special for a child – plus, you can have some fun in the process.

Saturday, December 9th, hundreds of Elves & Santa’s will descend on Downtown Tyler at Visit Tyler’s Hit the Bricks: 2nd Saturday, 2-10pm.

A special emphasis for Hit the Bricks this month is the Blue Santa Program, benefitting the East Texas Regional Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #51 (ETFOPolice). The Blue Santa program is a non-profit outreach program that focuses on giving gift cards to needy children each year during the holidays. Each year ETFOPolice provide children that might not have Christmas with gift cards to WalMart.

“It’s amazing to watch the children’s excitement as they pick out Christmas presents. It’s extremely humbling to see that some select presents for their family and sometimes food and other necessities,” said Chuck Boyce, Community Resource Officer with Tyler’s Police Department. “The Blue Santa shopping trip is truly the highlight of my Christmas every year.”

“Our service to children began back in 2009, serving families in need during the holiday season. With our Blue Santa program, area police officers nominate children that are underprivileged, child victims, and/or are witnesses to crimes that they meet in the community to take Christmas shopping with police officers.”

Even if you can’t attend the events, you can still donate at EGuideMagazine.com/bluesanta.

At this all-day event, families can join the fun during the day on the Downtown Square, then when night time rolls around the fun begins for adults with a Blue Santa Pub Crawl. By purchasing a ticket, adult Santas can pick up their t-shirt and lanyard, then wander around Downtown businesses to collect Santa costume pieces like blue Santa hats, Santa beards, blinking medallions, jingle bells, and much more!

“We are very excited to support the 1st Annual Blue Santa Crawl. We feel that it will benefit the citizens of Tyler by offering them a fun day that also supports East Texas’ Fraternal Order of Police Blue Santa Program and Hit the Bricks – 2nd Saturday. This is the perfect opportunity to have fun in Downtown Tyler while also making a difference in a child’s life this holiday season,” said Shari Lee, Visit Tyler General Manager/Vice President – Conventions.

Also, helping to make a difference this holiday season are Stanley’s Famous BBQ and Roast Social Kitchen as Kris Kringle Title Sponsors.

Rudolf Sponsors are ASCO Equipment, The Hamptons Senior Living, Allstate Insurance Sharie Withers, Altra Credit Union, Impressive Image Works & T-shirts, and United Country Bobo Realty and Land Company.

Santa’s Little Helpers Sponsors are Gregory Real Estate, SportsZone, Susan Robinson Jewelry, Dunn Transmissions, Genesis Group, Ye Olde City Antiques, Rosevine Inn, Heaton Dental, and Yamato Japanese Restaurant.

Tickets & More Holiday Cheer

Tickets are online at EGuideMagazine.com/BlueSanta.

Tickets are also available at Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce (315 N. Broadway, Downtown Tyler), Firestation Auto Center (1008 W. 4th St., Tyler), Stanley’s Famous BBQ (525 S. Beckham St.), and Roast Social Kitchen (1125 E. 5th St.).

A FREE Shuttle is provided to help you around Downtown. This hop on/hop off shuttle will take you around Downtown starting at 12 noon and will be running until 5pm.

Parking is always free in the parking garage and on the square. Valet parking is available on the square after 5pm.

For questions call EGuide Magazine at (903)630-3030 or email eguidemagazine@gmail.com.

Tickets are non-refundable. This is a rain, snow or shine event.