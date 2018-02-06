The Pine Tree Independent School District (ISD) Board of Trustees has employed Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Executive Search Services to assist with the search for a new superintendent to replace Dr. TJ Farler who is leaving Pine Tree ISD. The Board has requested that school personnel and the public be involved in developing a profile of the leadership qualities desired in the person the Board should seek to become the new superintendent.

The TASB search consultant will facilitate discussions with community members, staff, and other groups as designated by the board.

The schedule of these meeting is as follows:

Date: February 6, 2018

Support Staff – 9:00 a.m.

Campus and Central Office Administrators/Assistant Principals (only) – 10:00 a.m.

Food Services – 2:00 p.m.

Elementary Campuses – 3:45 p.m.

Secondary Campuses – 4:30 p.m.

Community Meeting – 6:00 p.m.

Location: Pine Tree ISD Boardroom, 1701 Pine Tree Road

IF YOU ARE UNABLE TO ATTEND THE MEETINGS LISTED ABOVE, PLEASE COMPLETE THE SURVEY BELOW.

Survey Link (English)

Survey Link (Spanish)