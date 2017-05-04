ETR Report

The Big Pines Boys & Girls Club is issuing invitations to all of East Texas to attend the tenth annual Kim Lake Memorial Cookin’ for Kids State Championship BBQ to be held in Jefferson on Fiday and Saturday, May 5-6 at the downtown transportation center. Competing cooks will commence priming their pots on Friday morning in their common quest for a $5000 prize pool and shot at the state championship. Last year a full 26 chefs sought the Grand Champion title. The Club will sell plates of savory BBQ from 11:00 to 2:00, or until the delectible brisket runs out.

“It’s a great way to support the Club, but also fill up your belly!,” said Boys and Girls Club President and CEO Bryan Partee. “This is some really delicious BBQ.”

As a new attraction for this year’s event the Club is featuring a Street Carnival featuring games, popcorn and face painting. Street dancing to the sound of a TV and Wi-Fi setup will help delighted attendees work off the delicious main, meaty attractions.

The Cookin’ For Kids extravaganza started in 2005, when it was organized by Chris Clement of Marshall Toyota. The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce realized what a tourist bonanza they were seeing, and had the event moved there in 2007. Here it has stayed. There is a great deal of prestige in the competition.

Participating cooks who earn a certified state championship are eligible for the Jack Daniels National Cookoff and its thousands of dollars in prize money. Tyler’s State Senator Kevin Eltife originally proposed on the floor of the senate the Kim Lake Memorial Cooking for Kids State Championship BBQ. Its very nature means it is as enjoyable for those who participate as it is helpful for the children who benefit from its proceeds. There is no tastier way to help less-fortunate East Texas children.

For more information please call (903) 935-2030 or visit www.BeGreatJefferson.com.