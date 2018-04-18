Blues veterans Buddy Flett & Bluesbeat will headline the Memorial Day weekend concert that will also feature performances by aspiring young blues guitarists.

The Showcase, open to players in two student aged divisions, is now in its fourth year and will cap an eight week free Downtown Live evening music series on Longview’s Heritage Plaza on Saturday, May 26.

Beginning at 4:00 with performances by Showcase finalists, followed by a jam session featuring the showcase performers and contest judges, the evening will conclude about 9:00 following a performance by Flett and Blues Beat.

Who Can Enter the Junior Showcase

The Junior Showcase is open to 2017-18 school-year students in two age divisions: sixth through eighth graders and those in grades 9 through 12.

How to Enter

For students, entering the contest is as simple as shooting a short video and submitting it to festival organizers by email at bpbfjr@gmail.com prior to the May 12 deadline.

The video should include sound (of course,) be no longer than five minutes, and may include backing band members. Email must include the performer’s name and school, a parent name, phone number and address.

How It Will be Judged

Festival staff will select finalists in two age groups from all submitted video entries. Winners will be selected by a jury panel of professional musicians. The 2017 panel included Jimmy Wallace, Wes Jeans, Ally Venable, Tyler Lenius and Carter Wilkinson.

For additional information, contact Susanne McGee, showcase producer, at 903-445-3889 or email bpbfjr@gmail.com.

The Big Pines Blues Festival Junior Showcase is produced by an IRS designated 501c(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to showcase contemporary blues musicians, support music education and promote a strong future for ‘The Blues’ genre.

The Junior Showcase is made possible through the cooperation of Longview Main Street, the One Hundred Acres of Heritage, Inc., a grant from the City of Longview, and by the generous support of local sponsors.