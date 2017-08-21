Business and community leaders convene with educators at the first annual Partners In Education (P.I.E.)

Conference on August 22, 2017, at LeTourneau University. The Longview Chamber of Commerce is

hosting this half-day program comprised of two critical workshops, the first of which is designed to

convene business and community leaders with educators. The Chamber has invited Dr. Peter Bishop,

Executive Director of Teach the Future, to be the keynote speaker. Dr. bishop believes that students of

any age can learn to think critically and creatively about the future and develop collective influencers to

catalyze change. The workshop will also include two best practice case studies with Eastman Chemical

Company, Texas Operations, and Longview Regional Medical Center’s work-based learning programs.

The second workshop is designed specifically for educators. Dr. Peter Bishop has designed an

interactive program which provides free teaching materials and support for educators who want to

“Teach the Future.” He will spend the afternoon helping educators prepare to incorporate futures

thinking into their curriculum.

Dr. Bishop shared, “By giving young people the tools to engage with the future early in life, we are

equipping them to face uncertainties and challenges and helping them discover their role in shaping the

future. Education is meant to prepare students for the future, something we can only do well if we teach

the future itself.”

The Chamber’s goal is to connect educators with business leaders in order to collaborate toward

mutually beneficial goals so our community can equip our students with career-readiness skills. Doing

so will help strengthen the future economy of Longview.

The Chamber’s goal is to connect educator with business leaders in order to collaborate toward

mutually beneficial goals so our community can equip our students with career-readiness skills. In

championing education students are more prepared to live their dreams and to strengthen Longview’s

economic future.

For more information, contact the Chamber offices at 903.237.4000.