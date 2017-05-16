Both schools selected by Educational Results Partnership (ERP) and the Institute for Productivity in Education (IPE) as one or more of 727 public schools in Texas to receive the title of 2016 Honor Roll school.

The Honor Roll is part of a national effort to identify higher-performing schools and highlight successful practices that improve outcomes for students. Schools receiving this distinction from leaders in the Texas academic and business communities have demonstrated consistent high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time and reduction in achievement gaps among student populations. For High Schools, the Honor Roll recognition also includes measures of college readiness. The Honor Roll is comprised of two different awards, the “Star Schools” Award and “Scholar Schools” Award.

“The culture we have established at Moore is for all students to be highly successful,” Moore MST Principal Claude Lane said. “Students, parents and teachers walk in our doors with this belief. Believing is half the battle for anyone to be successful. Thank you business leaders for partnering with educators to impact the lives of our students.”

“These Honor Roll schools are clearly improving outcomes for their students, as the academic data show,” said Charles Miller, chairman of IPE. “The next step is to understand how their educational productivity then translates to economic productivity. To do this, we must link academic and financial data to measure educational funding vs. student outcomes. Our economy will thrive when we are boosting student achievement without spending more – that is to say, when we are getting the biggest bang for our education buck.”

“Many schools across the country are doing well, even those with high numbers of historically disadvantaged students,” said Jim Lanich, ERP President and CEO. “The Honor Roll proves that all schools, no matter what zip code they are in, can achieve this kind of success. School and school district leaders have a great opportunity to find out what’s working at these Honor Roll schools and replicate it.”

The Texas Honor Roll program is made possible by generous support from numerous businesses and organizations including the Texas Business Leadership Council, American Automobile Association (AAA) Texas, Macy’s, Wells Fargo, Enterprise Holdings Foundation, and several private foundations. Chevron Corporation provides support for the STEM Honor Roll.