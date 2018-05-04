The regular city election scheduled for May 5, 2018 has been canceled. Ordinance 4153 was passed on March 8, 2018 canceling the Election to fill the expired term for City Council Districts 1, 2 and Mayor and declaring elected to office the unopposed candidates for a term expiring in May, 2021.
