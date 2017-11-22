A special election will be held Feb. 3, 2018 to fill the unexpired term of District 3 City Councilwoman Kasha Williams.

Candidates may file for an application for a place on the ballot for City Council District 3 Special Election between Nov. 10 and Dec. 4. Candidates may file during normal office hours at the City of Longview City Secretary’s office, located at City Hall 300 W. Cotton St.

Early Voting:

Early voting is conducted in the lobby of City Hall, located at 300 W. Cotton St. at the following days and times:

Monday, Jan. 17 – 26 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 29 & 30 from 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Election Day Voting:

Election Day voting will take place on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. MLK Blvd. only. Please note that all Early Voting will be done at City Hall, 300 W. Cotton St.

Election Day Polling Places

City election polling places on Election Day are located in the specific City Council District. However, please note that all Early Voting will be done at City Hall, 300 W. Cotton St.

District 3 – Southeast Longview – Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. MLK Blvd.

Voter Registration

The last day for a person who is not registered to vote to register to vote and be eligible to vote in this election is Jan. 4, 2018. Please see the links below regarding new Texas requirements for Voter ID.

Required Voter Identification

Election Results

Following the election, results will be posted on LongviewTexas.gov and CityView Municipal Television.