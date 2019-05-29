Co-workers, family and friends gather to wish her the best

by Joycelyne Fadojutimi

Co-workers, friends and family members gathered at the Maude Cobb activity Center to celebrate Carrie Fisher’s retirement from the City of Longview. It was a bitter-sweet goodbye because Carrie has not planned to retire but health circumstances beyond her control forced her retirement. Her immediate supervisor, Shawn Hara did a fabulous job organizing the retirement party for Fisher.

Fisher was still a baby when she moved to Texas with her family from their hometown of Buris, Louisiana. She was seven when they settled in Longview. She attended school at Pine Tree Independent School District till 11th grade. After this came her marriage.

She has three children: Clint, Katherine and Connie. She made both them and her-self proud by returning to school in 2014 to earn her General Education Diploma. It was a springboard for a busy life.

Her jobs have been many and diverse. Ralph and Debbie Horridge hired her to work at their McDonald’s on Highway 80 when they first opened it. She later managed Instyprint before it was renamed Econoprint.

Next came a stint with the Longview Chamber of Commerce where Sid Allen and Kelly Hall hired her as Director of First Impressions. After expertly filling this post for eleven years, she moved on to the Longview Convention and Visitors Bureau. Her beautiful face and beautiful smile were ideal for her positions of Visitor Services Coordinator and Tourism Coordinator. She also found time for other wholesome pursuits.

She attended Toastmasters and volunteered for the Longview Zonta Club. She worships at Fellowship Baptist Church, and adds her lovely voice to the choir’s joyful noise. Her interests also include being an excellent pianist, flower gardener and chef. Perhaps her favorite past-time, though, is spending time with her nine precious grandchildren–Aaron, Caitlyn, Alex, Aubrey, Lucky, Natalie, Noah, Zoey and Preston.

Paul Anderson, a former vice president at the Longview Chamber of Commerce confirmed what everyone almost knows about Fisher. He described her thus:

“Neve a said moment.

” Absolutely the best at being the director of first impressions.

“Dedicated, meticulous, happy, knows Longview and treats everyone very nicely.”

“People came in to see her.”

In closing, Fisher thanked the audience for coming. “Your memories are just precious to me,” she said. “I love you all very much and thank you for coming”