CASA for Kids of East Texas is pleased to announce they will be hosting a public candidate forum February 9 at 6:00 p.m. at the Tyler Chamber of Commerce Genecov Room. The purpose of this event is to introduce the public to candidates running for 321st District Court Judge during the upcoming Smith County elections. Candidates James Carter and Robert Wilson will have an opportunity to answer questions on their qualifications and positions.

Candidates will provide personalized opening and closing statements and will have time to visit with attendees after the 1-hour question and answer segment. Refreshments will be served.

CASA for Kids of East Texas is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to provide trained volunteer advocates for abused and neglected children involved in the Courts of Smith, Wood and Van Zandt Counties, with a goal of achieving a permanent living arrangement for each child, which will serve that child’s best interest. As the children’s guardians ad litem, CASA works to advocate for safe, loving, permanent outcomes fulfilling this obligation by visiting children regularly and establishing a relationship. CASA for Kids of East Texas serves approximately 600 children annually.