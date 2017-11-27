CASA for Kids of East Texas is celebrating the season with a Holiday Open House from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, sponsored by Amerigroup. The public is invited to learn more about CASA’s programs and goals for 2018 while enjoying holiday refreshments.

“This is one of my favorite events each year as our board, staff, volunteer advocates and partners look back on the number of lives touched in our community,” said Kristi Boyett, Board Chair. “It is bitter-sweet as so many young victims need our support each year, but I am thankful that our organization is here to help them through this journey.”

Volunteers and partners will be recognized and thanked for their contributions towards helping children in need. The Open House will feature a pictorial display of all that CASA has done in 2017 including the number of children served and number of community representatives recruited and trained. This is a come and go event.

CASA for Kids of East Texas is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to provide trained volunteer advocates for abused and neglected children involved in the Courts of Smith, Wood and Van Zandt Counties, with a goal of achieving a permanent living arrangement for each child, which will serve that child’s best interest. As the children’s guardians ad litem, CASA works to advocate for safe, loving, permanent outcomes fulfilling this obligation by visiting children regularly and establishing a relationship. CASA for Kids of East Texas serves approximately 600 children annually