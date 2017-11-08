CASA for Kids of East Texas is the recipient of a generous $5,000 donation from the Texas Bar Foundation to assist with the cost of advocates traveling to visit children placed outside Smith County and to attend hearings, meetings, court and to recruit volunteers. As the children’s guardians ad litem, CASA works to advocate for safe, loving, permanent outcomes; fulfilling this obligation by visiting children regularly and establishing a relationship.

“Many of the children from our community are placed throughout the state, necessitating travel,” said Mary Jo Burgess, CASA executive director. “This grant helps make in-person visits possible.”

CASA for Kids of East Texas is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to provide trained volunteer advocates for abused and neglected children involved in the Courts of Smith, Wood and Van Zandt Counties, with a goal of achieving a permanent living arrangement for each child, which will serve that child’s best interest.

Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $18 million in grants to law-related programs. Supported by members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation’s largest charitably-funded bar foundation.