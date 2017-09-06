“Today we stepped backwards, losing the trust and cooperation of 800,000 members of our community,” says Chief Chris Burbank

Today, Chief Chris Burbank, director of law enforcement engagement of the Center for Policing Equity and former chief of the Salt Lake City Police Department, released the following statement in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:

“As a nation we are at our best when humanity drives our decision making. Unfortunately, rhetoric, xenophobia and fear overruled reason today in the determination to end DACA.

“In my experience, derisive and exclusionary behavior has only served to increase crime and disorder. The open participation of all individuals in a community creates trust and ultimately safety.