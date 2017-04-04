The Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine at Longview Regional Medical Center has been recognized with a national award for clinical excellence. Leaders, physicians and clinicians from Longview Regional gathered today to celebrate the Center of Distinction award. The Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine at LRMC achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92 percent, and a wound healing rate of at least 91 percent in less than 31 median days. Out of 630 Centers eligible for the Center of Distinction award, 334 achieved this honor in 2017.

“We are very proud of this achievement, especially since the center is fairly new and opened in 2015. The team has put in a lot of effort to give our patients a great experience, better chances at healing and in a shorter period of time. The results were outstanding, and we’re looking forward to exceeding expectations again in 2017,” says Dana Carter, LRMC Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine Program Director.

The Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Some of the leading-edge treatments offered at the Wound Care Center include negative pressure wound therapy, debridement, application of cellular-based tissue or skin substitutes to the wound, offloading or total contact casts and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our Wound Care Center being honored for Center of Distinction during our first year. It just shows the hard work the doctors, and more so the staff, does to achieve a few of the things that go into the award: 1) healing wounds quickly and 2 ) patient satisfaction. Year one has been good, but we are striving to get even better.” Mark Witt, M.D., LRMC Would Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine Medical Director.