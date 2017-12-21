Every year, the City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful provide locations for Christmas tree recycling in Tyler. Residents can drop off their undecorated, non-flocked natural Christmas trees starting the day after Christmas through Sunday, Jan. 21 in designated areas at Golden Road Park and Fun Forest Park in Tyler.

Golden Road Park is located at the intersection of McDonald and Golden Road. Fun Forest Park is located in the 900 block of North Glenwood Boulevard.

All lights, ornaments, garland and tinsel should be removed from the Christmas tree before dropping it off near the sign that says “Christmas Tree Recycling.”

The trees at the parks are available for area fisherman to pick up and sink in nearby lakes to create fish habitats. Small fish eat the aquatic insects that find a home in the tree branches. The fish also use the trees as a hiding place. As a result, the fishing is improved around the recycled trees because more fish congregate in these areas.

Christmas trees will also be picked up at the curb for disposal at the landfill. Only non-flocked natural trees deposited at Fun Forest Park and Golden Road Park will be recycled.

For more information, contact Angela Cardoza, City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Keep Tyler Beautiful coordinator, at (903) 595-7217 or e-mail acardoza@tylertexas.com.