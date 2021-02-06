After a scheduled replenishing of vaccine supply by the State, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System has added 3,500 new appointments for COVID-19 vaccination at the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Vaccination Hub site in Longview. These newly added appointments are set to take place on March 14 and are now available to be scheduled.

The vaccinations are occurring by appointment only – walk-in and waitlist appointments are not available. Patients should make an appointment by visiting vaccinate.christushealth.org and answering the questions in the chat box on the right of the screen. Patients may also call the following dedicated phone line for information and registration for a vaccination appointment at this hub vaccination clinic: (877) 335-5746.

Once an appointment has been made, individuals are asked to adhere to the clinic operational guidelines to support the efficiency and safety of the caregivers and other community residents alike:

• Please arrive no more than 15 minutes early and remain in your vehicle until 5 minutes before your appointment time.

• Only those being vaccinated may attend the clinic, except for those who need assistance. Those who cannot come alone to their appointment may bring 1 essential visitor.

• Wear loose fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine.

• Masks are required. Please bring your own mask.