The prestigious American Diabetes Association Education Recognition Certificate for a quality diabetes self-management education program was recently awarded to the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System program. The ADA believes that CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System offers high-quality education that is an essential component of effective diabetes treatment and has award this Recognition successively since 1999.

Programs apply for Recognition voluntarily, collecting data and reporting their ongoing efforts to improve the health of their community through educational efforts. Those that achieve Recognition status have been shown to offer their patients and the community a staff of knowledgeable health professionals who can provide participants with comprehensive information about diabetes management.

“In the Longview area and across Northeast Texas, diabetes is a real concern,” said Mark Anderson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System. “The rates in this region are higher than the national average, and that makes our educational efforts in the community even more important. Not only do we have a responsibility to care for our patients when they are sick or injured, we also have a duty to provide health care. Educating people on how they can better care for themselves and self-manage their condition is a huge part of prevention.”

Education Recognition status is verified by an official certificate from ADA and awarded for four years. The Association’s Education Recognition Certificate assures that educational programs meet the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education Programs. These Standards were developed and tested under the auspices of the National Diabetes Advisory Board in 1983 and were revised by the diabetes community in 1994, 2000, 2007 and 2012.

“The Recognition process gives professionals a national standard by which to measure the quality of services they provide,” said Certified Diabetes Educator Kristel Fredericks, MS, RD, LD, CDE. “And, of course, it assures the patient and the members of our community that he or she will receive high-quality care as part of our nationally-recognized, faith-based service.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)2017 National Diabetes Statistic Report there are 30.3 million people or 9.4% of the population in the United States who have diabetes. While an estimated 23.1 million have been diagnosed, unfortunately, 7.2 million people are not aware that they have this disease. Each day more than 3,900 people are diagnosed with diabetes. Many will first learn that they have diabetes when they are treated for one of its life-threatening complications – heart disease and stroke, kidney disease, blindness, and nerve disease and amputation. About 1.5 million new cases of diabetes were diagnosed in people aged 18 years or older in 2015. Diabetes continues to be the seventh leading cause of death in the US in 2015 as it contributed to 252,806 deaths.

The American Diabetes Association is the nation’s leading non-profit health organization supporting diabetes research, advocacy and information for health professionals, patients and the public. Founded in 1940, the Association conducts programs in communities nationwide.